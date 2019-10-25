Show-cause notices to eight nurses

LAHORE: The Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SHC&ME) Department has issued show cause notices to eight nurses of different hospitals of Lahore for partaking in ongoing strike and disrupt healthcare in hospitals.

The Department, under Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability Act 2006, found 8 nurses including seven head nurses and one charge nurse guilty of misconduct and negligence. Head Nurses Aniqa from Punjab Institute of Cardiology, Fozia Azam, Zahida and Abida from Jinnah Hospital, Sajida from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Shamshad and Aster from Services Hospital and Charge Nurse Khalida from Lahore General Hospital are found involved in campaigning and observance of strikes at their respective hospitals, which disrupted the provision of healthcare facilities to patients and their actions multiplied the agony of poor patients. It was stated that the charges have been proved against them and it is not necessary to hold any enquiry into the matter. Hence, it is decided to proceed against them. Therefore, all the nursing employees are called upon to show cause in writing with seven days as to why penalties may not be imposed upon them.

Meanwhile, on the call of Grand Health Alliance (GHA), the young doctors and medical staff continued their strike in Out-Patients Departments (OPDs) in public sector hospitals across Punjab against, what they called, privatization of hospitals under Punjab Medical Teaching Institutions (Reforms) Act 2019. They boycotted their duties to perform elective services including outdoor, operation theatres, radiological and pathological services in mega teaching institutions including Mayo Hospital, Services, Hospital, Children’s Hospital, Lahore General Hospital, Jinnah Hospital, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Shaikh Zayed Hospital, Punjab Institute of Cardiology in Lahore as well as other districts across the province. The two-week long strike has multiplied miseries of poor patients in the absence of healthcare services in outdoor wards and OTs in hospitals of Punjab. Extraordinary rush of patients is being witnessed in emergency wards of mega teaching hospitals. Several patients have to go to private hospitals for elective procedures, which puts extra financial burden on poor patients.

Meanwhile, Grand Health Alliance (GHA) has condemned issuance of show cause notices to the nursing employees and announced holding protest in front of SHC&ME Department on Friday (today).

GHA Chairman Dr Salman Haseeb Ch informed that young doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and allied health professionals had observed complete strike in outdoor wards and boycotted elective services in all 26 teaching hospitals across Punjab, which strengthened the movement against privatization of hospitals.