Six killers arrested

TOBA TEK SINGH: Six robbers-cum-killers, who had murdered five people during dacoities, were arrested on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, District Police Officer (DPO) Waqar Shoaib Qureshi said the police detained four gangsters who had murdered four people during robberies in the district. He said bandits Bashir, Ghafoor, Shahzad, residents of Vehari's Chak 485/EB and Aslam of Gojra Chak 300 JB had shot dead Ashiq Ali and Naseem Bibi in Chak 328/GB, Shafaqat of Chak 351/GB and Rab Nawaz of Chak 316/JB during robbery incidents. The DPO said the gangsters looted the houses of Naveed and Nasir in Madni Park of Pirmahal, the house of Faisal Ali in Chak 669/10 GB in Pirmahal tehsil. The DPO said accused Ali Rashid of Adda Kameer, Sahiwal and Muhammad Alam of Gaushala, Chichawatni were arrested. He said the accused shot dead Siddique, a truck driver, near Sindhilianwali and took away his vehicle. The DPO said the truck had been recovered from the accused. He announced prizes for the members of police teams.