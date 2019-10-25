Freij company to make entertainment parks in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Freij Entertainment (FE), the world’s biggest travelling operator of amusement rides, has announced to make parks in Pakistan. Chief Commercial Officer of Capital Smart City Project Imran Zahid told media that Freij World Attraction Company is already providing services in 26 countries.

While Imran Zahid further stated that said company on average completes the project within two or three months. He added that one of the biggest player in this industry wants to come to Pakistan, which is good omen. Under this project, the said company will build parks in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad.

The CEO of Freij Entertainment said that security situation of the Pakistan is getting better, and he is satisfied with the lifestyle of the people of Pakistan, so he is pleased to make investment in Pakistan. Freij Entertainment Internationally commenced operations in Europe in 1987. Since that time the company grew day by day and year after year and now has become the world’s largest travelling operator of funfairs, carnival rides and skilled games on the circuit today. Today, Freij Entertainment is a world class travelling entertainment company with thousands of shipping containers, hundreds of trailers, 500 rides, more than 800 skill games, 10 travelling International Circus’s, 30,000 Sqm of Indoor tent Exhibition, more than 50,000 type sitting galleries and over 12 variety of stunt shows together with first class and unique amusement ride designs. Freij Entertainment boosts a professional team of qualified trainers that are specialised in circus shows and exhibitions as well to provide for quality veterinarian services for the animals to ensure that they maintain their best shape and are always ready for the circus shows and following the same deployment strategy of the various units in Freij Entertainment to guarantee a speedy service to client. Freij Entertainment Carnival Mega Event hosts and entertains more than 3 millions visitors. It provides more than 3 mega shows. Managed by a professional carnival staff of 300 plus expatriates

• Hires up to 1000 local staff in a host city

• Offers more than 50 rides and 60 skill games plus challenge games

• Conducts numerous news conferences and media activities

• Generates millions of US$ of media coverage.

Due to their vast experiences, Freij Entertainment has the capability of mounting up a circus in 48 hours, complete with all its services, facilities and equipment such as lights and sound effects that add beauty and splendor to our shows.

Freij Entertainment offers various quality shows such as the dare devil car rides, the motorcycles rope balancing acts, water diving shows, parading carnivals, the canon man, motorcycle and bike shows as well as the bike’s dare devil balancing acts on wires. Freij Entertainment provides Thrill Rides, Family Rides and Kiddy rides also.

Apart from Freij World Attraction Company, several foreign investors have also started operations in Pakistan. British Airways comeback was the milestone in this regard. Malaysia has also announced manufacturing plant of Proton (Malaysian Car).

Bill Gates also hinted at making investment in Pakistan during meeting with PM IK. While recent visit of Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton is embodiment of the fact that Pakistan is safe country.