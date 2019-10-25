PML-N may seek Nawaz's treatment abroad

LAHORE: While Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leadership is contemplating formally requesting the court to allow Nawaz Sharif conditional bail to go abroad for treatment of his multiple ailments, senior party leader Khwaja Muhammad Asif told the media that going abroad for treatment would be discretion of Nawaz Sharif. Kh Asif told the media after visiting Nawaz at hospital that schedule of Azadi march would not be changed and the party would follow the directives of Nawaz Sharif as per decisions already taken. He said Nawaz Sharif would continue to fight legal battle even in he face of ailments. He alleged that the government had played with the health of Nawaz Sharif and ministers used sarcastic language about his health condition and gave comments against him.

PML-N Deputy Secretary General Ataullah Tarar was quoted as saying that the proposal for sending Nawaz abroad for treatment and requesting the court had come under discussion without making any final decision, as the matter was considered as a personal decision of Nawaz Sharif.

PML-N Punjab Information Secretary Azma Zahid Bukhari told The News that the latest medical reports of Nawaz Sharif had already been sent abroad for an expert opinion of his current and former physicians and surgeons, and their opinion was expected till Thursday night or Friday noon. On the basis of that, she added, the Islamabad High Court could be requested for bail where the next hearing of Nawaz’s case was already fixed for Friday.

Talking to the media outside hospital, Ahsan Iqbal condemned the government for sending Maryam Nawaz back to jail in the wee hours of Thursday and did not wait even till morning. He said under the precarious condition of Nawaz Sharif, the most damaging to his health were the causes that gave him tension. And sending her daughter suddenly back to jail would be a major source of tension and mental torture, asking if there was a Pak-India war breaking out that required her to be sent back in the night. He warned the rulers that time would change and the perpetrators of injustice would be in the dock one day. He said Nawaz Sharif had served the nation and was not a criminal, since no corruption was proved against him.

PML-N central spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said prime minister’s tweet on Nawaz Sharif’s illness was nothing but an attempt to express fake sympathies to gain public sympathies. She said if Imran Khan had any amount of human feelings left in him, he would not have put the political opponents in death row cells to cause them mental and physical torture. She said Imran Khan was trying to pacify his conscience, adding that he had gone mad in hatred of PML-N.

Azma Zahid Bukhari, while talking to the media, condemned the sarcasm of federal government’s spokesperson Firdous Ashiq Awan about Nawaz Sharif’s health condition. He said the government had now taken cover behind the hired loud-mouthed persons to conceal its incompetence and mishandling of Nawaz Sharif health. She said party workers were in severe anger against immoral language being used against their leader and could resort to direct action. She said sending Maryam Nawaz to jail few months back and now shifting her to hospital and then back to jail were all meant to cause mental torture to Nawaz Sharif.