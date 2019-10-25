Maryam discharged from hospital, sent back to jail

LAHORE: The Services Hospital administration discharged Maryam Nawaz Sharif and she was shifted to jail early Thursday morning. She was admitted to VVIP Room-II in Services Hospital earlier. Dr Adnan Khan, while displaying a discharge slip in a twitter message, said Maryam Nawaz, who was officially referred by the prisons authorities and admitted to Services Hospital, had been asked to transfer her back to jail in the night. “An admitted patient must not be shifted to jail against a medical advice,” he regretted while questioning the act. Meanwhile, Geo News reported that Prime Minister Imran Khan telephoned Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to make arrangements for keeping Maryam Nawaz with former premier Nawaz Sharif in hospital.