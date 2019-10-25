Historic Kartarpur Corridor accord signed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and India Thursday signed the historic bilateral agreement for operationalisation of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor — the largest Gurdwara in the world.

It is rare that both sides ink bilateral agreements. Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the corridor on 9th November for the 550th anniversary celebrations of the founder of Sikhism Baba Guru Nanak Sahib. "These were very, very difficult and tough negotiations. It is the biggest Gurdwara in the world. This is how we treat minorities in the country, this is our approach towards minorities. It is in line with the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH)," said DG (South Asia & SAARC), Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammad Faisal.

Dr Faisal signed the agreement together with India’s S.C.L. Das, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

On Pakistan’s insistence, India has agreed that all pilgrims will have to pay a fee of $20 as service charges.

“The signing of the agreement, despite the challenging environment, is unprecedented and reflective of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s commitment towards facilitating Nanak Naamlevas to visit their most reverential place of worship in line with Pakistan’s Kartarpur initiative and groundbreaking ceremony last year,” the Foreign Office said after the agreement was signed. The agreement will facilitate visa-free travel of 5,000 pilgrims daily (to be enhanced on special occasions, subject to capacity), in groups or individually, on foot or by bus to visit Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Narowal, Pakistan, from dawn to dusk throughout the year, except on public holidays or for exigencies/emergencies, which will be notified to India in advance.

The pilgrims will travel on valid Indian passport. Non-resident Indians will also be required to carry their Indian origin card.

“This is in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s commitment, Pakistan’s policy of promoting inter-faith harmony and Islamic traditions of respect for all religions that Pakistan and India signed the agreement for operationalisation of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor,” added the Foreign Office.

The Government of India will share the pilgrim lists ten days in advance, while Pakistan will share the final list of pilgrims four days in advance.

Advance exchange of pilgrim list will facilitate the pilgrims to make plans in advance and provide sufficient time to both governments for processing.

Responding to a question, Dr Faisal said local Sikh pilgrims will also be allowed to visit the sacred place and a pass will be issued to them.

"There is no change in the country's position on the Indian-Occupied Kashmir," he said while responding to another question.