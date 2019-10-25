Six matches decided in Premier Super League

LAHORE: Allied Bank, Netsol, Novamed, Controller General Accounts Pakistan (CGA), UCS and Jazz registered victories in the Premier Super League (PSL-3).

Total six matches were played at various venues under the supervision of PCB elite panel umpires. In the first match at Model Town Greens Cricket Ground, Allied Bank outlasted Akzonobel by 7 wickets. Batting first, Akzonobel scored 88 with Imran Bukhari hitting 33. Allied Bank chased the target losing 3 wickets.

In the second match at Model Town Greens Cricket Ground, UCS thrashed Abacus by 10 wickets. Abacus, batting first, were bundled out for 67 runs. Hammad Aziz grabbed 5 wickets. In reply, UCS achieved the target without any loss.

In the first match at Ittefaq Cricket Ground, Netsol thumped Digital Planning Services (DPS) by 50 runs. Netsol piled up a total of 188-5. In reply, DPS were all out for 138 with M Saddiqui hitting 57.

Saif Rasool clinched 7 wickets and was awarded man of the match.

In the second match at Ittefaq Cricket Ground, Jazz beat ICI in super over. ICI scored 165-6. Jazz replied well and made 165-9 in allotted overs.

In super over, Ijaz Baloch made 45 runs and Adil Butt got 3 wickets for Jazz. Ijaz was announced player of the match.

In the first match at Race Course Cricket Ground, Novamed overpowered Stewart by 5 wickets. Chasing the target of 125 set by Novamed, Stewart were all out for 91.

In the second match at Race Course Cricket Ground, CGA routed Descon by 6 wickets. Descon posted 147 with Rana Tahir hammering 82. CGA chased the target successfully with man of the match Kashif Ghalib smashing 66 runs.