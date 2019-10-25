2nd Punjab Golf Tour tees off today

LAHORE: The 2nd Punjab Golf Development Tour for the second tier but talent loaded young golf professionals of the country will be contested at the testing par 72 PAF Skyview Golf Course from Friday (today).

This championship was introduced by the national golf body, Pakistan Golf Federation and the Provincial Golf Association, PGA to spot golfing talent primarily and additionally serve as a money earning enabler for these apt and adept ones to show their competence and skill and pave their way to the premier Golf Tour of country where prize money is amply gainful, remunerative and rewarding.

As per criteria laid down by the Punjab Golf Association and Pakistan Golf Federation, eighty eight proficient ones have succeeded in being selected to participate in this championship and through good performance over the three rounds of golfing battle earn the right of being eligible to participate in the open golf tournaments of the national golf calendar and become golf professionals of national repute and status.

This 2nd Punjab Golf Development Tour Event will be held over three rounds from Friday to Saturday. Early morning tee off takes place at PAF Skyview Golf Course at 7am and the first ones to tee off from tee No 1, will be Asif Ali (Gymkhana), M. Rehman (Rawalpindi) and Ishfaq Khan (Peshawar). Simultaneously the flight to tee off from tee No. 10 will be Imran Ali Khan (DHA, Karachi), Akbar Ali (Gymkhana) and Shahzad Ali (Garrison). More consummate ones who will tee off later in the day are Dilshad Ali, Rofin Shamim, Shahid Hanif, Mehroz and M. Naseer. Prize money for this event is Rs one million. Top forty position achievers will get cash prizes.