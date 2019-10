Siddiq Memorial Cricket

LAHORE: Lucky Star Club has moved into quarterfinal of 17th M Siddiq Memorial Cricket Tournament after beating Pindi Gym by huge margin 137 runs played at Pindi Gym ground on Tuesday.

Fine all round performance by Raja Balaj and Fahad Usman Were the main feature of the match.

Scores: Lucky Star Club 258/9 in 40 Overs (Fahad Usman 35, Raja Balaj 25, M Arslan Sajid 38, Adnan Mughal 20, Murad Khan 38, Ali Zuraiz 35, M Ahmed 25, Hafiz Tayyab 3/52, Zia Butt 2/49, Tanvir Ahmed 2/44). Pindi Gym 139 all out in 34.4 Overs (Khalil Ahmed 27, Awais Ahmed 15, Hamza Majid 11, Hafiz Tayyab 14, Tanvir Ahmed 13, Sohail Safdar 25*, Raja Balaj 3/29, Fahad Usman 2/25, Murad Khan 2/17).