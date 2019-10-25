‘Punjab’s remote areas have plenty of sports talent’

LAHORE: Punjab’s remote areas have plenty of sports talent and Sports Board Punjab’s is taking effective measures for grooming raw sports talent in far-flung areas of the province; this was stated by DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh while talking to a three-member delegation from Khanpur at National Hockey Stadium on Thursday.

Renowned researcher, scholar and author Mujahid Jatoi led the delegation that also includes Dr Waqas and columnist Amjad Kaliyar.

Famous researcher, scholar and author Mujahid Jatoi presented his book ‘Diwan-e-Fareed’ to Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh during the meeting.

Mujahid Jatoi carried out great research work and threw light on the Seraiki and Punjabi poetry and other aspects of Sufi poet Khawaja Ghulam Fareed’s life in his book.

Mujahid Jatoi and other members of delegation were quite impressed with the services rendered by DG Sports Punjab for the promotion of sports in the province.