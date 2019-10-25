Shah Faisal Club win

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Shah Faisal Club marched into 2nd round of 23rd Tauseef Trophy Cricket Championship after beating Ghalib Sports Club by 8 wickets played at Shahfaisal Ground on Thursday.
Fine unbeaten century by M Ilyas 127* and equally good batting by Haris Nazar were the main feature of the match.
Scores: Ghalib Sports 208 all out in 34.1 Overs (Majid Hussain 54, Usman Akram 77, Ahmed Bilal 23, Ali Raza 13, Ali Haider 10, Sibt e Hassan 10, Ahmed Daniyal 3/34, Zia Mehmood 2/48, Haris Liaqat 2/7). Shahfaisal Club 209/2 in 26.4 Overs (M Ilyas 127*, Haris Nazar 49, Zia Mehmood 21, Ali Majid 1/29, Zaid Khan 1/48).
