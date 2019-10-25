Remington Pharma enter Polo for Peace Cup final

LAHORE: Remington Pharma and Barry’s registered victories in the Polo for Peace Cup 2019 and qualified for the main and subsidiary finals respectively here on Thursday.

Remington Pharma thrashed Master Paints by 9-2½ to qualify for the Polo for Peace Cup 2019 main final. Saqib Khan Khakwani played key role in Remington Pharma’s victory as he smashed in superb six goals while he was ably assisted and supported by Basel Faisal Khokhar. Lt Col Omer Minhas contributed with a brace and Taimur Ali Malik with one goal. From Master Paints, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Bilal Haye struck both the goals.

Remington started the match with a feed goal by Saqib to take 1-0 lead, which couldn’t last long as Bilal Haye struck an equalizer to make it 1-1. In the dying moments of the first chukker, Saqib slammed in another field goal to provide his side 2-1 lead.

Master Paints started the second chukker well by scoring an equalizer through Bilal Haye to square the things at 2-2.

It was all that Master Paints could get from the match as Remington then fully dominated the remaining match and smashed in seven more goals - two each in second and third chukkers and three goals in fourth chukker - to finish the match having healthy 9-2 lead.

The second match of the day saw Barry’s beating Diamond Paints by 7½-5. Agha Musa emerged as hero of the day for Barry’s as he hammered a hat-trick while Omer Malhi and Jameel Barry converted two goals each. From Diamond Paints, Adnan Jalil Azam smashed in a hat-trick while Mir Huzaifa banged in a brace.