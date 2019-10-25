Pakistan, BD U-16 rubber kicks off today

LAHORE: The Pakistan U-16 will take on Bangladesh U-16 in a three-day fixture at the Khan Research Laborites Stadium (KRL) in Rawalpindi from Friday.

The Bangladesh U-16 are on their return tour to Pakistan after beating Pakistan U-16 2-1 in the three 50-over matches series and 1-0 in the two three-day match series at home in April-May this year.

The two teams are scheduled to play a series of two three-day matches and three 50-over matches from 25 October to 8 November, all five games will be played at the KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan is captained by all-rounder Aliyan Mehmood, who has featured in five 50-over matches and one T20 match for Pakistan at the U-16-level. M Waqas is the vice-captain, who has featured in three 50-over matches and two three-day matches. Pakistan will be banking on their fast bowling department with the likes of Ahmad Khan, Aseer Mughal and Khalid Khan. Abbottabad’s Ahmad Khan, has featured in six 50-over matches for Pakistan picking 14 wickets, while he grabbed four wickets from two three-day matches in Bangladesh.

Rawalpindi’s Aseer Mughal was most successful bowler in the three-match 50-over series for Pakistan against Bangladesh U-16 with eight scalps despite the visitors losing the series 2-1. He also took seven wickets in the second three-day match which was a drawn match at Sheikh Abu Naseer Stadium in Khulna.

Quetta’s Khalid Khan took eight wickets with an average of 15.50 in the same series. His best figures of 5-33 in an innings came in a losing cause at the Fatullah Khan Saheb Osmani Stadium in Fatullah.

On Thursday, the two captains – Bangladesh’s Nayeem Ahmed and Aliyan Mehmood of Pakistan – had a picture opportunity with the series trophy with Aliyan hoping to play a competitive series.

Squads Three-day (to be selected from): Pakistan: Aaliyan Mehmood (captain) (Karachi), M Waqas (vice-captain) (Faisalabad), Abbas Ali (Peshawar), Afzal Manzoor (wicketkeeper) (Sialkot), Ahmad Khan (Abbottabad), Ali Asfand (Faisalabad), Ali Hasan (Sialkot), Aseer Mughal (Rawalpindi), Ayaz Shah (FATA), Farhad Khan (FATA), Haseeb Imran (Rawalpindi), Ibrar Afzal (Lahore), Khalid Khan (Quetta), M Shehzad (Multan), M Sikandar (Hyderabad) and Rizwan Mehmood (Hyderabad)

Bangladesh: Nayeem Ahmed (captain), Ahmood Sharif, Ahosun Habib Leon, Amir Hossain Asif, Anik Chaki, Arafat Islam, Ashiqur Zaman, Limon Hossain, Mazharul Hoque Rupom, Minhajul Hasan Magh, M Musfik Hasan, Radowan Hossan Siyam, Shamsul Islam Epon, Tanbir Alam Sham and Tawhidul Islam Ferdus

Schedule: 25-27 Oct – First three-day, KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi

30 Oct-1 Nov – Second three-day, KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi

4 Nov – First One-Day, KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi

6 Nov – Second One-Day, KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi

8 Nov – Third One-Day, KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi.