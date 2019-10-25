Arish (9-87) bowls Sindh to big win

LAHORE: Arish Ali Khan’s nine-wicket haul in the second innings lifted Sindh to a comfortable win against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by nine wickets on last day of the 4th-round of National U-19 Three-Day Tournament on Thursday.

At Karachi’s State Bank Stadium, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa resuming their second innings on 103 for four were bowled out for 169 in 67.5 overs. For Sindh, left-arm spinner Arish Ali Khan took nine for 87 in the second innings and finished with match figures of 12 for 129 runs. Requiring 30 to win the match, Sindh chased down the target inside 11 overs for the loss of one wicket. At Rana Naveed Cricket Academy, Northern beat Central Punjab by 52 runs in a low-scoring match.

Scores in brief: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U-19 v SindhU-19, State Bank Stadium, Karachi: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U-19 180 all-out, 56.2 overs (Maaz Sadaqat 69, Salman Khan jr 59; Raza ul Hasan 4-42, Arish Ali Khan 3-42) and 169 all-out, 67.5 overs (Nasir Faraz 33; Arish Ali Khan 9-87) Sindh U-19 320-9, 83 overs (Taha Mahmood 91, Mubashir Nawaz 60, M Taha 51, M Usman 42; Amir Khan 3-61, Haris Khan 2-53) and 33-1, 10.2 overs Result: Sindh U-19 won by nine wickets

Northern U-19 v Central Punjab U-19, Rana Naveed Cricket Academy, Sheikhupura: Northern U-19 231 all-out, 80.4 overs (Mubasar Khan 75, Awais Abid 56, Abdul Fasih 43; Gufran Hadi 5-42, Umer Eman 3-17) and 127 all-out, 52 overs (Hassan Abid 35, M Hamza Ilyas 34; M Awais 5-27, Qasim Akram 3-33), Central Punjab U-19 214 all-out, 61.2 overs (M Huraira 49, Zain Bin Farooq 47; Mubasar Khan 4-32, Akif Khan 4-51) and 92 all-out, 44.5 overs ( M Waleed 28;Faizan Saleem 4-4, Mehran Mumtaz 2-41) Result: Northern U-19 won by 52 runs.