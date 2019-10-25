close
Fri Oct 25, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 25, 2019

Pak team to take part in World Bodybuilding event in Korea

Sports

LAHORE: An eight-member Pakistani bodybuilding team will take part in the 11th WBPF World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships scheduled to be held at Jeju, Korea from November 5 to 11.

Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation (PBBF) President Sheikh Farooq Iqbal informed the eight bodybuilders to participate in the championships included Usman Umar, Syed M, Anser Mehmood, Saqib Mehmood Mughal, Ramiz Ibrahim, Syed Fazal Elhai, Syed Zair Hussain and Ijaz Ali.

“Sohail Anwar and Nisar Khan would accompany the team as judges while M Amin, Mohsin Amin and Wasim Tofil would be the coaches,” he said. Farooq said he would also be going to Korea with the team to attend the General Council meeting of the World Bodybuilding Federation.

