Flamengo thrash Gremio 5-0

RIO DE JANEIRO: Hotshot Gabriel Barbosa scored a brace as Flamengo hammered fellow Brazilians Gremio 5-0 on Wednesday to secure a place in the Copa Libertadores final against Argentine holders River Plate.

Bruno Henrique, Pablo Mari and Rodrigo Caio also got their names on the scoresheet as the Rio de Janeiro giants completed a 6-1 aggregate victory over the 2017 champions at the Maracana stadium. There were ugly scenes before the match as police fired tear gas to disperse ticketless fans trying to gatecrash the party.

More than 1,000 officers were on duty a day after one person was shot dead, two others wounded and 19 arrested in a police operation in a poor Rio neighborhood targeting Flamengo supporters allegedly planning to “kill cops, steal, cause damage and embarrass Gremio fans.”

Once the game kicked off, the only fireworks came from the hosts. River Plate secured a 2-1 aggregate victory over their bitter Buenos Aires rivals Boca Juniors on Tuesday despite losing the second leg 1-0.

That was a repeat of last year’s final, the second leg of which was controversially played in Madrid after the original fixture was twice postponed due to Boca players suffering cuts and smoke inhalation when their team bus came under attack from River fans. This year’s final will be played over a single match for the first time, on November 23 in Santiago.

Despite being Brazil’s most popular team, Flamengo have only once before won the Copa Libertadores, back in 1981. River are looking for a fifth title.

Gremio fashioned the first clear chance of the match on 18 minutes when the livewire Everton — one of the stars of Brazil’s Copa America victory three months ago — tricked his way into space inside the box and sent a cross into the danger area.