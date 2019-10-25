World Military Games

Pakistan make it to volleyball semis

By Our correspondent

LAHORE: Pakistan services volleyball team reached in the semifinals of the World Military Games (CISM) in Wuhan, China.

These games are a huge assembly of world athletes participating in number of Sports. More than 100 countries participated in these games.

Volleyball was one of the sports in which Pakistan Services Team participated. Pakistan Volleyball Team played outstanding as it reached the Semi Finals and team will play against Brazil in its next match in semi final whereas South Korea, the 2nd semi finalist will play against the winner of China-Qatar teams.

A total of 10 Volleyball teams belonging to 10 countries are participating in this Championship. Pakistan team in its pool defeated Netherlands with a set score of 3-0, Canada 3-0, Iran 3-1, and lost to South Korea 3-2. It has been placed No. 2 in its group. The Services Volleyball team has achieved great victories against the leading Volleyball playing countries of the world.

The successes of Services Team indicates that Volleyball in Pakistan has progressed greatly. Volleyball as a Team Sport has great potential to win medals for Pakistan in international competitions as Volleyball is a very popular sport throughout the country.

In this competition skipper Mubashar Raza who belongs to Navy and also plays for Pakistan team, has performed extremely well. He has been ably supported by Aafaq, from Air Force, Abu Zar and Usman again from Navy, Hamid, Anwar Khan, Yaseen and Farooq Haider from Army.

Friday’s match will be crucial for going to the top position, as it will be for the first time ever that Pakistan volleyball team will achieve this distinction.