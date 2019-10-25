Tiger shares lead in Japan

INZAI, Japan: Tiger Woods got off to a horrific start before roaring back with nine birdies in 15 holes to share the inaugural Zozo Championship lead in Japan Thursday as Rory McIlroy struggled.

Woods, three over after three holes, bounced back in stunning fashion with a back-nine of 29 and a six-under round of 64 to top the leaderboard alongside US Open champion Gary Woodland. The American duo head into Friday with a one-shot lead over home favourite Hideki Matsuyama at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Inzai City.

Woodland, who won his first major at Pebble Beach in June, never looked troubled in a blemish-free round with six birdies.

McIlroy is ranked the second best player on the planet, but you wouldn’t have known it as he scratched around with a cold putter in a two-over 72, the low point being a double-bogey six at the 12th.