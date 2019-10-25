Pakistan placed in Group C for U-19 WC

LAHORE: Two-time winner Pakistan has been placed in group C of ICC U-19 World Cup to be played in January next year in South Africa.

Pakistan’s other group C teams are Bangladesh, Zimbabwe and Scotland, according to the information made available here on Thursday by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

As many as 16 teams will compete in the event and its final will be played on February 9, 2020.

Following is the formation of teams placed in other groups: Group A: India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Japan Group B: Australia, England, West Indies, Nigeria Group D: Afghanistan, South Africa, UAE, Canada Hosts South Africa will open their campaign against Afghanistan on January 17 at Diamond Oval in Kimberley in the Junior World Cup.

The top two teams from each of the four groups advance to the Super League while the remaining teams feature in the Plate championship.

The top 11 full Members in the last edition in New Zealand and the five regional champions, who have qualified for the event, will also play warm-up matches from 12-15 January in Johannesburg and Pretoria.

Some of the world’s best players have showcased their talent at previous editions of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup including top-ranked Test batsman Steve Smith, top-ranked ODI and T20I batsman Virat Kohli, England Test captain Joe Root andNew Zealand captain Kane Williamson.

South Africa have seen several top players like Graeme Smith, Hashim Amla, Dean Elgar, Wayne Parnell, Quinton de Kock and Kagiso Rabada make it big in international cricket after first catching the eye during U-19 World Cups.

Other players to have featured in past editions include Brian Lara (West Indies), Michael Atherton (England), Michael Clarke (Australia), Virender Sehwag (India) Inzamam-ul-Haq (Pakistan) and Rashid Khan (Afghanistan).

India have won the title four times, Australia have won three times, Pakistan have won it twice while England, South Africa and the West Indies have won once each.