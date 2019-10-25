India sends revised list of team for Davis Cup tie

ISLAMABAD: India has budged to international pressure as they have sent a revised list of team along with all the necessary documents for the timely completion of visas for the November 29-30 Davis Cup tie against Pakistan.

The fresh list dispatched on Thursday to the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) not only sees Leander Adrian Paes replacing Mahesh Bhupathi as the non-playing captain of the Indian team but there is also a marked change in the team member list.

The fresh list of the team sees Sunder Narayan Iyer as the manager of the team while the other members are Syed Zeeshan Ali (coach), Anand Kumar (physio), Saketh Sai Myneni (player), Suresh Kumar Manish (player), Rawat Sidharth (player), Arjun Jayant Kadhe (player), Sri Ram Balaji (player) and Sasikumar Mukund (player).

The team will also be accompanied by the Sri Lakshmi Anumolu (spouse of Saketh Sai Myneni).

The list of team that was sent by the Indian Lawn Tennis Association (ITA) almost three months back included Prajnesh Gunneswaran who is ranked 89 in the world and is considered specialist of grass court having quality serve and volley game. Ramkumar Ramanathan who is 134 on the ATP world ranking was also list.

Doubles specialist Rohan Bopanna was also part of that team.

The list is missing the name of all three who were early tipped to represent India in the Asia Oceania Group I Davis Cup tie.

Anil Kumar Khana an important figure of Indian Tennis and the President of the Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) who was supposed to accompany the visiting team as the head of the contingent has withdrawn his name, owing to ATF election scheduled on the same dates in India.

Despite many reminders by the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) to the ITA to furnish details of the team members along with the travelling documents for early completion of the visa formalities, the neighbouring country’s tennis authorities were reluctant to oblige forcing the PTF to write a letter to the Davis Cup Committee through International Tennis Federation (ITF) on India’s reluctance.

The letter written to ITF last week bore fruit as the ITA finally sent revised team names with all the relevant documents for the visa.

The decision by the ITA also indicates that India has decided to cross the border for the important Davis Cup tie to be held at the Pakistan Sports Complex grass courts on November 29-30 instead of early dates of September 14-15.

“We have finally received required documents from the Indian Tennis for acquiring visas for players for their expected visit to Pakistan. Ever since the ITF Committee has changed the dates of the tie, we have kept on reminding Indian tennis to furnish details of the visiting team members. As a last resort, we moved to the ITF Committee and only today we received details of the visiting squad along with the details,” Salim Saifullah Khan, president PTF when approached said.

The PTF president has directed federation and all other relevant official to hasten up visa seeking process. “We have started visa seeking process immediately. When it comes to getting visa for Indian national, everyone knows the process is lengthy. Still we would do all we could to complete everything in time,” he said.

The ITF Committee is to meet in a ten days time to decide on the related formalities of the tie that now most probably would go as planned.