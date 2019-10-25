Pak-BD women T20 series begins tomorrow

LAHORE: As Pakistan women players geared up for opening match of the three-game T20 series against visiting Bangladesh, the trophy was unveiled here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

National captain Bisma Maroof felt honoured on arrival of Bangladesh team to Pakistan for a three-match T20 and two ODI series beginning here in Lahore from October 26.

Speaking at a press conference at Gaddafi Stadium, Bisma said that Bangladesh’s team is Asian champion and that would make the competition tough. She said that she would not underestimate their guests. “Holding an international series in Pakistan is very important. We want to play as many matches as possible so that our ranking gets better,” said Bisma.

She added that both the batting and bowling sectors will be given priority while former captain Sana Mir will not be part of the team in the first match. Bisma further said that there was a shortage of backup players and there is a need to bring improvement in the team.

Talking about Nida Dar, she said that it is a good thing that Nida has gone to the Big Bash League but domestic cricket should be given priority. A major star missing in action would be Nida Dar, who is currently taking part in the ongoing Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) in Australia. “By playing the WBBL in Australia, Nida Dar will get the exposure she would not have got here,” Bisma said.

She also paid tributes to former team coach Mark Coles, who resigned from the position earlier this month citing “family responsibilities”. “Petty things are part of life but the presence of Mark Coles improved the team’s performance and we learned a lot from him,” she said.

On the other hand, Salma Khatoon, captain of the Bangladesh Women’s Cricket Team, said: “We are thankful to the Pakistan Cricket Board for their invite. We are very much excited to play in Pakistan and looking forward to leave a mark.”

She further said that the series against Pakistan will prove to be good for the World Cup.” We will try to improve our ranking by winning the series.”

She also added that Pakistan is considered one of the best countries in Asia, and hopefully the bilateral relations will also improve through this series.

She said that her experience of playing in Karachi earlier was pleasant and hoped that it would be the same this time as well.

She said that playing against a higher-ranked opponent in their own backyard will be tough but vowed to play “good cricket” regardless of results.

Meanwhile the national team started their practice at the stadium sans star all-rounder Sana Mir. The team is preparing for the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh, which starts on Saturday. Sana is on a trip to the United States, where she is to receive the Asia Game Changers Award. During the training session, the players paid special attention to their physical fitness and fielding practice during the morning session, which was scheduled to last three hours.

Meanwhile, the afternoon session at the stadium has been assigned for the visiting Bangladesh team.

The golden-coloured trophy for the series was unveiled later in the day in the presence of Bismah and her Bangladeshi counterpart, Salma. The opening clash of the three-match T20I series will be played on Saturday, with the subsequent to games set to be staged on October 28 and 30 respectively.

Series schedule: 26 Oct – 1st T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

28 Oct – 2nd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

30 Oct – 3rd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

2 Nov – 1st ODI, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

4 Nov – 2nd ODI, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.