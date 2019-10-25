close
Fri Oct 25, 2019
AFP
October 25, 2019

China embassy staff heading to UK site where 39 found dead in truck

World

AFP
October 25, 2019

BEIJING: Chinese embassy staff are heading to Essex in Britain to verify reports that 39 people found dead in a truck were its nationals, the foreign ministry said Thursday. The victims were discovered in a container on the back of a truck in Grays, east of London, on Wednesday, shortly after arriving by ferry from Belgium. The local Essex Police force, which is working with immigration officials, said their initial priority was to try to identify the 39 victims. The truck was moved Wednesday to a more secure location at nearby Tilbury docks so the bodies could be removed. British media cited unidentifed sources as saying on Thursay that the victims, thought to be 38 adults and one teenager, were Chinese nationals.

