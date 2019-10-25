500-year-old skeletons found in the Tower of London

LONDON: Not only is it the final resting place to many traitors to the crown, the infamous Tower of London has also been home to many ordinary people since it was built in 1066. But the recent discovery of the remains of a woman and a girl have managed to shed even more light on what life was like in the fortress during the late Medieval and early Tudor period. The Tower of London is a famous landmark located in the center of London and is most renowned for housing the U.K. crown jewels as well as being the final resting place of three executed English queens, including two of King Henry VIII’s six wives, Anne Boleyn and Catherine Howard. It’s the burial site for many of the people condemned as ‘traitors’ to the crown and beheaded on nearby Tower Hill.