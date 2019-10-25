Belgrade joins world’s most polluted cities

BELGRADE: Despite clear skies and sunshine, residents of the Serbian capital have gasped this week in the acrid air, struggling to breathe in a city whose air pollution readings have approached those of Beijing, Delhi, Lahore and Karachi.

The Air Visual API application, which compiles data from ground sensors worldwide, ranked Belgrade 16th of the world’s most polluted cities on Thursday. It stood at 5th place a day earlier.

Just outside the city centre, thick smoke has billowed from many fields set ablaze by farmers burning weeds and corn stubble due to a common belief that this is beneficial for the soil.

This has added to the fumes from older diesel cars, domestic heating, industry and nearby open coal pits to create a toxic mist hovering over the city of 2 million.