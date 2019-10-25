close
Fri Oct 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
October 25, 2019

Yesterday’s news: Trump cancels Times, Post

World

AFP
October 25, 2019

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump doesn´t like what he reads in two of America´s biggest newspapers, The New York Times and Washington Post — so he won´t be getting them anymore. “We did not renew our subscription, that is correct. This will be a significant cost savings to taxpayers,” White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham told AFP.

Trump on Monday had told Fox News — the television network that he watches daily and relies on for largely friendly coverage — that he didn´t want to get the papers because they are “fake. The Times and particularly the Post are not the biggest newspapers by circulation, but they have an outsized influence in national politics and especially in coverage of the White House.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World