Fri Oct 25, 2019
AFP
October 25, 2019

France reopens disputed ancient tomb in Jerusalem

World

AFP
October 25, 2019

JERUSALEM: An ancient tomb in Jerusalem prized for its archaeological and religious importance was reopened for visits Thursday by France, which owns it, after a dispute over access scuttled an earlier attempt.

The site known as the Tomb of the Kings in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem can now be visited during set hours twice per week, but visitors must pre-register online and pay a 10-shekel fee ($3, 2.50 euros), the French consulate said.

Around 30 people — the most allowed at one time due to the sensitivity of the site — visited when the gates opened on Thursday morning, mainly ultra-Orthodox Jews who wanted to pray inside. Around a dozen other ultra-Orthodox danced and prayed outside the gates while they waited for their turn to visit the 2,000-year-old tomb as police kept a close eye.

