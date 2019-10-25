France reopens disputed ancient tomb in Jerusalem

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JERUSALEM: An ancient tomb in Jerusalem prized for its archaeological and religious importance was reopened for visits Thursday by France, which owns it, after a dispute over access scuttled an earlier attempt.
The site known as the Tomb of the Kings in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem can now be visited during set hours twice per week, but visitors must pre-register online and pay a 10-shekel fee ($3, 2.50 euros), the French consulate said.
Around 30 people — the most allowed at one time due to the sensitivity of the site — visited when the gates opened on Thursday morning, mainly ultra-Orthodox Jews who wanted to pray inside. Around a dozen other ultra-Orthodox danced and prayed outside the gates while they waited for their turn to visit the 2,000-year-old tomb as police kept a close eye.
