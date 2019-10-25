SC acquits murder convict on benefit of doubt

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday acquitted an accused convicted in a murder case after giving him the benefit of doubt with the ruling that verdicts were being delivered on evidence, not on doubts.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa heard an appeal of one Umar Daraz Khan against his conviction.

Umar Daraz was accused of murdering one Muhammad Asad in an area of Pakpattan in 2010 by slitting his throat. The trial court had awarded death sentence to the accused while the high court had converted his death sentence into life imprisonment.

On Thursday, counsel for the deceased Muhammad Asad submitted before the court that the accused Umar Daraz along with other two accomplices, had taken the deceased to a deserted place. The chief justice observed that the incident took place in that area at 9:00pm, while the father and uncle of the deceased became the witnesses, adding that nobody noticed them either going to and from returning the place of occurrence. He said the whole village is aware of the incident, but nobody is ready to give testimony and in this case too, two witnesses were created who on oath gave false testimony,” the CJP noted.

The chief justice said that people on oath say that they will not say anything but the truth, however, they do not say without false. He said that on the Day of Judgment, Almighty Allah will deliver judgment on the basis of testimonies.