Not following SC orders: Education minister warns of sealing private schools in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for School Education Dr Murad Raas said the private schools have been given seven days to issue new fee vouchers based on the recalculation by District Registering Authorities (DRAs) considering January 2017 as the baseline as per orders of the Supreme Court.

Addressing a press conference at the DGPR office Thursday, he further said in case any school failed to comply with the orders its registration would be cancelled. “The next step would be sealing the campuses,” he warned. He also said all those private schools which fail to get registered with the government would be shut down across the province. Unregistered private schools had been issued letters with timeframe to get registered after which all unregistered schools would be shut down by the government, he added. He said the parents could visit offices of the District Education Authorities (DEAs) daily for one hour (3pm to 4 pm) for redress of their complaints, adding they were requested to first register their complaints on online at Complaint Management System (CMS) of the School Education Department.

He said the government had implemented Supreme Court’s earlier orders about private schools viz-a-viz fee and this time too the top court’s orders would be implemented. The minister further said as per a recent survey conducted by the schools department, only in Lahore there were some 2,300 unregistered private schools out of 5,000 schools. He said transfers on six categories (wedlock, marriage, divorce, disabled, widow and mutual) for schoolteachers were being opened from Monday and would remain open throughout the year.

He also said rationalisation process had been suspended due to annual school census and will resume again by the mid of November 2019.