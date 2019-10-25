close
Fri Oct 25, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 25, 2019

Zahid Kazmi made PTI central secretariat head

National

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senior Vice-President Zahid Hussain Kazmi has been made administrative head of the party’s Central Secretariat here.

Through a notification, issued by PTI Secretary General Aamir Kayani, he has been asked to assume the charge for bringing about improvement in administration and coordination.

