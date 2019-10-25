Zahid Kazmi made PTI central secretariat head

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senior Vice-President Zahid Hussain Kazmi has been made administrative head of the party’s Central Secretariat here.
Through a notification, issued by PTI Secretary General Aamir Kayani, he has been asked to assume the charge for bringing about improvement in administration and coordination.
