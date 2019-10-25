NHA to achieve Rs100b revenue target soon: Murad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said that National Highway Authority (NHA) would soon achieve target of increasing revenue up to Rs100 billion proceeding towards self-sufficiency, has increased its revenue by 52% during the first fiscal year.

According to a press release the Minister said that his Ministry did not get a single penny from the government during the first fiscal year and continued its projects within its own limited resources. More Motorways would be constructed in the coming months and 1275 kms new roads would be built.

Murad Saeed said that he was working hard to save every single penny of his Ministry and so far recovered Rs10 billion within NHA. After 5 years, the NHA will be able to build Highways and Motorways with its own resources.

This, he said while speaking at a seminar titled, “Challenges to Enforcement on National Highways and Motorways” arranged by National Highways and Motorway Police the other day. All these achievements are on account of following merit and transparency in his Ministry and NHA. The present government had chosen a difficult task of making the country economically stable which required hard work, selflessness and dedication, he added.

Speaking about the recent government initiatives, he said recently launched Kamyab Jawan Programme would provide jobs and business opportunities to millions of youth of the country. Likewise, the government has earmarked Rs192 billion for the Ehsas Programme which reflected its seriousness towards the welfare of the common man of the country. Ehsas langar initiative is purely for the poor segments of the society, the Minister added. He said that the country’s exports had registered a significant increase while trade deficit and current account deficit had reduced which were all good signs for economic growth.

Speaking about Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s protest call, Murad Saeed said that Fazlur Rehman while holding the office as Chairman of the Kashmir Committee, never ever said a single word in support of Kashmiris of Indian Occupied Kashmir. Whenever government talked about giving opportunities to 2.5 million children of Maddrassas, Fazlu Rehman stood up. He does not know why he is coming to Islamabad.