Fri Oct 25, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 25, 2019

PPP demands Zardari’s complete treatment

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 25, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) demands complete medical treatment for Former President Asif Ali Zardari.

“Former President Asif Ali Zardari should be allowed to stay at the hospital until the completion of his medical treatment,” said Secretary General PPP Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari in a statement on Thursday.

He said that the Party is very concerned regarding its leader former President Asif Ali Zardari's health and the authorities should refrain from taking steps that worsen it.

Syed Nayyar Bukhari said that due to the lack of medical facilities in jail, President Zardari's health has faced a rapid decline.

He said that the party office bearers and workers are advised not to visit the hospital so that the rest of the patients and doctors are not disturbed.

In the meanwhile, the medical board conducted the medical examination of Former President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday.

