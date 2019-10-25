Pakistan concerned over HR situation in IOK

JAKARTA: Pakistan’s Ambassador in Indonesia Abdul Salik Khan has emphasized that Pakistan is concerned over the ongoing human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, especially since August 5, 2019.

The statement was conveyed during a seminar titled "Conflicts in Muslim World; Kashmir", according to a statement received on Thursday.

In the context of Kashmir Black Day Anniversary (October 27), the Embassy of Pakistan, in cooperation with the State Islamic University, Syarif Hidayatullah Jakarta organized a seminar titled "Conflicts in Muslim World; Kashmir", on October 24, 2019 at the university campus.

Around 150 students and faculty attended the event.

Speaking at the seminar, Ambassador Khan covered the Kashmir dispute in both historical as well as current perspectives.

He particularly highlighted the Indian atrocities in Jammu and Kashmir during the past three decades.

Pointing to the international coverage and concerns over the humanitarian situation in Kashmir, he urged the participants to raise their voices too as a mark of solidarity with the innocent people of Kashmir.

The Rector of the University, Prof. Dr. Amany Lubis along with the Vice Rector International Cooperation received the ambassador and held discussions on possible areas of cooperation between the University and Pakistani institutions.

Dr. Lubis and Dr. Zahir Khan of the Kashmir Solidarity Forum also addressed the participants at the seminar.