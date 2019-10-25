Killer held in Malakand

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BATKHELA: The officials of Malakand Levies arrested an accused who was allegedly involved in the murder of his wife in Akbarabad in Malakand district, official said on Thursday.
Briefing reporters, Commander Levies Post, Umar Wahid, said that the accused, Ibrar, son of Alam Khan, shot dead his wife in Akbarabad on Wednesday night.
