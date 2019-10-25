close
Fri Oct 25, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 25, 2019

Two cops suspended

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 25, 2019

LAKKI MARWAT: Taking serious notice of a video clip on social media, district police officer placed two cops under suspension for misbehaving with a driver in Serai Naurang tehsil on Thursday, official sources said.

They said that Head Constable Muhammad Jamil and Constable Habibullah, who were deputed in the main bazaar of Serai Naurang for traffic management, allegedly misbehaved with a coach driver in the bazaar. After watching the video clip on social media, DPO Qasim Ali Khan placed them under suspension and ordered a departmental inquiry against them.

He made it clear that it was the foremost duty of the police to provide protection to the lives and property of the people, adding, nobody was allowed to harm the people.

