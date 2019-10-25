ANP leader blasts govt for ‘blocking’ Islamabad

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) head Asfandyar Wali Khan has criticised the government for ‘blocking’ all the routes to the federal capital.

Through a statement issued here, he said the government was afraid of the opposition’s protest. He added that the Azadi March was the constitutional right of the opposition parties.

The Awami National Party chief said the government action was giving an impression that it wanted to create anarchy.

“Those who had attacked the Supreme Court and Parliament House are creating hurdles for the JUI-F workers now,” he added.

He said the protest would remain peaceful as it was being organised by sane political forces. He maintained the current unrest in the country had been created by the government itself.

The Awami National Party chief said that “economic and political terrorists” had been imposed on the nation and the political parties were marching to Islamabad to get the nation rid of them.

Awami National Party (ANP) head Asfandyar Wali Khan warned the government of the consequences of arresting leaders of the march, saying that the government would not be able to control the workers after the arrest of their leaders.

PPP leader concerned at falling health of Zardari

Expressing concern over the deteriorating health condition of the former president Asif Ali Zardari, Pakistan People’s Party’s provincial head Humayun Khan on Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and Prime Minister Imran Khan would be held responsible if anything happened to him.

In a statement issued here, he said that the government was not accepting recommendations of the medical board about the health of the former president. The Pakistan People’s Party’s leader said Asif Zardari would not bow to the pressure.

He said the sitting government had proved that it was victimising political opponents and was keeping them behind bars based on fake allegations. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would be held responsible if anything happened to Asif Zardari.

PPP women wing president Nighat Orakzai also expressed concern over the ongoing injustices with Asif Zardari by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government and said their party’s co-chairman was denied medical facilities despite the recommendations of the medical board.