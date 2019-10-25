close
Fri Oct 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
MA
Mumtaz Alvi
October 25, 2019

PTI protests ECP order rejecting its appeals against scrutiny

Top Story

MA
Mumtaz Alvi
October 25, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The foreign funding case petitioner, Akbar S Babar, through his counsel, has moved the Election Commission of Pakistan for starting contempt proceedings against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership for walking out and boycotting its scrutiny committee meeting Wednesday.

The PTI team of lawyers and financial representatives had protested the detailed ECP order of October 10, 2019 whereby, it had rejected all four PTI applications seeking secrecy of scrutiny and barring the petitioner of the foreign funding case to participate in the scrutiny committee meetings. The order termed the foreign funding case as ‘the worst historical example of abuse of the process of law’ and accused PTI of delaying the scrutiny process ‘one way or the other’.

In the hand written application filed, the petitioner’s counsel Badar Iqbal Chaudhery narrated the entire episode of PTI walkout and claims that before boycotting the proceedings, the PTI legal team consulted his clients for almost 45 minutes and announced that they had been ‘specifically instructed to boycott’ the scrutiny proceedings.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story