Azadi March leaders on terror hit-list: Nacta

ISLAMABAD: National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) has issued a alert letter and warned the political parties, particularly Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) and those taking part in Azadi March, to be vigilant and watchful.

The letter issued by the Nacta, was circulated to relevant department including President and Prime Minister Offices, ISI, MI, GHQ, Chief Minister Offices of all provences, Inerior Ministry and other military intelligence agencies.

The alert letter says, “It has been reliably leant that Terrorist Organizations, ISKP in particular, prompted HIAs are planning to launch terrorist attacks during the upcoming JUI’s Azadi March in major cities across Pakistan. Likely targets may include the main leadership of political parties, LEAs personnel and general public.”

It has also been learnt terrorist organizations, especially ISPK, will use Azadi March as a conduit to spread their tentacles and infiltration into major cities of the country in the grab of Azadi March participants.

In wake of the likely threat and risk to the political parties leadership, LEAs personnel and general public, extreme vigilance and maximum precautionary measures are warranted so that terrorists/miscreants could not exploit the fragile situation due to the upcoming Azadi March.”

The ministry of interior confirmed the text of the alert letter when contacted by this scribe. However, JUI-F spokesperson when asked, termed it political gimmick of the government agencies adding, the government are creating sense of insecurity among the general public just to gain its objective to make the Azadi March ineffective, while, on the other way, the government is using all resources and might to block entire country by placing shipping containers at all major and minor roads of the country but JUI will reach Islamabad at any cost.