Deadlock on PM’s resignation persists

By News report

ISLAMABAD: Deadlock between the government and opposition parties over the demand of resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan still persists ahead of the meeting between the two sides today (Friday).

The JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday told the government's negotiation committee to "bring the prime minister's resignation letter" with them when they come for negotiations.

Fazlur Rehman said that his anti-government protest — dubbed by the party as Azadi March — is on schedule for October 31 and no change is on the cards. “A decision to take it back will only be made, if at all, by the Rahbar Committee,” he said, addressing a press conference in Sukkur after a meeting of the JUI-F members.

He, however, downplayed the possibility of such an outcome, expressing complete confidence that the march will take place with full participation and endorsement by the nation.

The JUI-F chief reiterated the opposition’s plans of showing solidarity with Kashmiris on October 27 — observed across the world by Kashmiris as Black Day. “Special programmes will be held throughout the country and a large gathering will be held in Karachi on the occasion,” he said.

“The government has let down Kashmiris. Evil doers themselves are raising a hue and cry over evil,” said Fazlur Rehman.

He said that all sections of society wish to participate in the march and “all parties are in agreement with us over the fact that this government that has come to power through rigging cannot be allowed to continue”.

The Maulana denied that there was any unwillingness by the Rahbar Committee to meet with their government counterparts. He said that after today’s meeting between the two sides, the opposition parties will hold consultations before responding to the government.

“However, what can be expected from a team headed by Pervez Khattak? His attitude and mannerisms are not conducive to holding talks,” he said.

He further criticised the government for offering to hold talks on one hand, while on the other creating hurdles in the way of the opposition. “Shops, petrol pumps, etc., are all being made to shut down. They can do what they like. We will enter Islamabad, come what may,” he said.

Fazlur Rehman urged the opposition to not lose their nerve and to present a strong front against the government. “The entire nation’s hopes lie with us and we must support them,” he said.

Regarding Nawaz Sharif’s health, the JUI-F chief said that “to give someone the hardship of imprisonment when their health is failing them is the sign of a tyrannical leadership”.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, two members of the government negotiation committee, had on Wednesday reached out to Akram Khan Durrani and Maulana Fazlur Rehman, respectively, regarding their protest march.

Following the telephonic contact by the government representatives, Akram Durrani called a meeting of the Rahbar Committee today (Friday), according to a JUI-F spokesperson. It will be held at 4:00pm at Durrani’s Islamabad residence.

Following the meeting, the government negotiation committee headed by Pervaiz Khattak will meet the Rahbar Committee at 5:00pm to discuss Azadi March.

Meanwhile, the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari assured Maulana Fazlur Rehman that the party workers and leaders will attend Azadi March.

The Maulana Thursday contacted Bilawal and in telephonic conservations they discussed the schedule of Azadi March and political situation of the country. A meeting between Bilawal and Fazlur Rehman is also expected before the Azadi March.

Earlier, Fazlur Rehman also made a telephonic contact with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and inquired his health and prayed for his fast recovery. Nawaz Sharif thanked the Maulana for inquiring his health and reiterated his commitment of participation of the PML-N in Azadi March.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pervaiz Khattak discussed the upcoming Rahbar Committee negotiations and doctors protest during a telephonic conversation.

Khattak informed the prime minister about his recent contacts with the opposition regarding the upcoming Azadi March. The prime minister advised Khattak regarding the upcoming negotiations with the committee. Pervaiz Khattak said he has talked to some opposition leaders, but no one talked about PM’s resignation.

The government negotiations committee also held a meeting with the MQM-Pakistan and GDA to take them into confidence with regard to negotiations with Rahbar Committee.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani Pervaiz Khattak also held a meeting with the PML-Q President and former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Parvaiz Elahi at their residence in Islamabad. Both the leaders inquired about welfare of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and held consultations about opposition’s Azadi March.