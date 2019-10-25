close
Fri Oct 25, 2019
Agencies
October 25, 2019

Genuine, fake businessmen be identified

Top Story

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said on Thursday that genuine and fake businessmen should be identified.

Addressing the traders’ fraternity, Javed Iqbal said that the government is trying to facilitate the traders.

He said that the Bureau is not concerned with any sort of politics, it is only linked to the state and country.

NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal was addressing a ceremony, where he said that the purpose of the authority is not to ridicule anyone but to get people their due rights.

He further said that governments come into power and then they go as per their time. “Corruption is not like termite-infestation anymore, it has turned into cancer,” he said, adding that the solution is to do a ‘surgery’.

