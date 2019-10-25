Tiger roars back after horror start

INZAI, Japan: Tiger Woods got off to a horrific start before roaring back with nine birdies in 15 holes to share the inaugural Zozo Championship lead in Japan Thursday as Rory McIlroy struggled.

After slumping to three-over par after three holes, Woods recovered in stunning fashion to finish with a back-nine of 29 and a six-under round of 64 alongside US Open champion Gary Woodland. “I certainly was not expecting to shoot six-under par after that start,” admitted Woods.

The American pair head into Friday with a one-shot lead over home hero Hideki Matsuyama, after Woods endured a roller coaster round at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Inzai City.

McIlroy had a day where he couldn’t find his usual range with his irons and his putter was cold in a two-over 72 featuring a double bogey six at the 12th.

It was Woods’ lowest season-opening round in his long career and came as the 43-year-old chases an 82nd US PGA Tour victory to tie the all-time record held by Sam Snead.

That had not seemed remotely possible early on as Woods exhibited signs of rust from a two-month layoff for arthroscopic left knee surgery. Starting his round on the 10th tee, the 15-time major winner dropped three shots in as many holes with three consecutive bogeys.

He steadied himself with a par at the 13th before turning his round completely on its head with three birdies in a row to get back to level par.

His fourth gain in five holes at the 18th saw him turn for home in one-under 35. By now Woods was firmly in the groove and three more birdies in a row from the third, his 12th hole, took the charging Tiger into a share of the lead at four under.

A two at the short seventh put Woods ahead on his own to a deafening roar from packed galleries in golf-crazy sell-out crowd of 17,734.

Woods made his final gain at the ninth where he barked for his ball to “get down” out of the rough. The Zozo Championship offers a $9.75 million prize pot as the middle leg of the Tour’s new near $30 million three-tournament Asian swing.