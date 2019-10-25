close
Fri Oct 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
October 25, 2019

Bangladesh cricketers end strike

Sports

AFP
October 25, 2019

DHAKA: Bangladeshi cricketers ended their strike late Wednesday after they said the authorities met most of their demands including a pay hike for domestic first class players.

“The talk was successful,” said Test and Twenty20 captain Shakib al Hasan who played a key role in the unprecedented revolt which started on Monday.

“The BCB (Bangladesh Cricket Board) president and directors, who were here, heard our demand and they assured us they will meet them at the quickest possible time,” he said. The decision came as a relief for the BCB after the strike appeared set to jeopardise Bangladesh’s lucrative tour of India where Bangladesh would play three T20 and two Test matches beginning early next month.

“Based on their (BCB’s) assurance our first-class players will start playing from Saturday and our national team players will join the camp (for India tour) from October 25,” Shakib said. BCB president Nazmul Hassan said they would meet most of the demands of the players.

“Apart from two demands, we have accepted all nine demands,” Hassan said. Supreme Court lawyer Mustafizur Rahman Khan earlier read out a list of demands on behalf of the Bangladeshi cricketers at a news conference, which also included a “feasible” wage for female players.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports