Fri Oct 25, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 25, 2019

Pak spikers reach semis in CISM

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 25, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reach­ed the semi-finals of the volleyball tournament in the World Military Games (CISM) in Wuhan (China) on Thursday.

These games are a huge assembly of world athletes participating in a number of sports. More than 100 countries are taking part in the event. Pakistan will play Brazil and South Korea will meet the winners of the China-Qatar clash in the semi-finals.

Pakistan defeated the Netherlands 3-0, Canada 3-0 and Iran 3-1 but lost to South Korea 2-3 in their pool matches. Captain Mubashar Raza, who belongs to Navy and also plays for Pakistan’s national team, performed extremely well. He was ably supported by Aafaq (PAF), Abu Zar and Usman (Navy), Hamid, Anwar Khan, Yaseen and Farooq Haider (Army).

