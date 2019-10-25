Three-day Under-16 match begins today

LAHORE: Pakistan U16s will take on Bangladesh U16s in a three-day fixture at the KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi from Friday (today), says a press release.

Bangladesh U16s are on their return tour to Pakistan after beating Pakistan U16s 2-1 in three 50-over matches and 1-0 in two three-day games at home in April-May this year.

The two teams are scheduled to play a series of two three-day matches and three 50-over games from October 25 to November 8 — all five games will be played at the KRL Stadium. Pakistan are captained by all-rounder Aliyan Mehmood, who has featured in five 50-over matches and one T20 match for the country at the U16-level. Mohammad Waqas is the vice-captain.

On Thursday, the two captains — Bangladesh’s Nayeem Ahmed and Aliyan of Pakistan — had a picture opportunity with the series trophy with Aliyan hoping to play a competitive series.

Aliyan said: “This is going to be an exciting series, as we will be playing a competitive side at our home ground. We have prepared really well for the matches, the coaches have worked really hard on us and we will come up with a strategy to start the series on a positive note.”

Bangladesh captain Nayeem Ahmed said: “We are here for the series since last two days, and practising really hard. The players are motivated to play competitive cricket in the next two weeks.”

Squads (from): Pakistan: Aliyan Mehmood (captain), Mohammad Waqas (vice-captain), Abbas Ali, Afzal Manzoor (wicketkeeper), Ahmad Khan, Ali Asfand, Ali Hasan, Aseer Mughal, Ayaz Shah, Farhad Khan, Haseeb Imran, Ibrar Afzal, Khalid Khan, Mohammad Shehzad, Mohammad Sikandar, Rizwan Mehmood.

Bangladesh: Nayeem Ahmed (captain), Ahmood Sharif, Ahosun Habib Leon, Amir Hossain Asif, Anik Chaki, Arafat Islam, Ashiqur Zaman, Limon Hossain, Mazharul Hoque Rupom, Minhajul Hasan Magh, Mohammad Musfik Hasan, Radowan Hossan Siyam, Shamsul Islam Epon, Tanbir Alam Sham and Tawhidul Islam Ferdus.