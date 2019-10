Wins for Northern, Sindh in U19 cricket

LAHORE: Arish Ali Khan’s nine-wicket haul in the second innings helped Sindh beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by nine wickets on day three of the fourth round match in the National U19 Three-Day Cricket Tournament on Thursday, says a press release.

At Karachi’s State Bank Stadium, Khyber Pakhtun­khwa resuming their second innings on 103-4 were bowled out for 169 in 67.5 overs.

For Sindh, left-arm spinner Arish took nine wickets for 87 runs in the second innings and finished with match figures of 12-129.

Sindh chased down the 30-run target inside 11 overs for the loss of one wicket.

Scores in brief: At State Bank Stadium, Karachi: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 180 all out in 56.2 overs (Maaz Sadaqat 69, Salman Khan jr 59; Razaul Hasan 4-42, Arish Ali Khan 3-42) and 169 all out in 67.5 overs (Nasir Faraz 33; Arish Ali Khan 9-87). Sindh 320-9 in 83 overs (Taha Mahmood 91, Mubashir Nawaz 60, Muhammad Taha 51, Muhammad Usman 42; Amir Khan 3-61, Haris Khan 2-53) and 33-1 in 10.2 overs. Result: Sindh won by nine wickets.

At Rana Naveed Cricket Academy, Sheikhupura: Northern 231 all out in 80.4 overs (Mubasar Khan 75, Awais Abid 56, Abdul Fasih 43; Gufran Hadi 5-42, Umer Eman 3-17) and 127 all out in 52 overs (Hassan Abid 35, Mohammad Hamza Ilyas 34; Mohammad Awais 5-27, Qasim Akram 3-33). Central Punjab 214 all out in 61.2 overs (Muhammad Huraira 49, Zain Bin Farooq 47; Mubasar Khan 4-32, Akif Khan 4-51) and 92 all out in 44.5 overs (Muhammad Waleed 28; Faizan Saleem 4-4, Mehran Mumtaz 2-41). Result: Northern won by 52 runs.