Pakistan placed in Group C

KARACHI: Two-time winners Pakistan will play Scotland in their opening match of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 at the University Oval in Potchefstroom (South Afr­ica) on January 19.

The tournament schedule was announced on Thursday by the International Cricket Council, says a press release.

Sixteen teams will be taking part in the 24-day tournament that begins on January 17 with the final at Benoni’s JP Marks Oval on February 9.

Pakistan’s second match will be against Zimbabwe at the Witrand Oval in Bloemfontein on January 22. The third and final group match for Pakistan will be played on January 24 at the JP Marks Oval against Bangladesh.

The top two teams from each of the four groups advance to the Super League while the remaining teams feature in the Plate Championship.

The Super League stage will commence on January 28. The top four teams from the Super League stage will qualify for the semi-finals.

Pakistan won the 2004 and 2006 editions of the U19 World Cup held in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, respectively. Pakistan have also finished as runners-up in three editions. Hassan Khan led Pakistan in the last edition in New Zealand in 2018, where they were beaten by India in the semi-finals.

The tournament was first played in 1988. Since 1998, the event has been held once every two years. India have won the tournament four times, Australia have been winners thrice, England, South Africa and the West Indies have won the tournament once each besides Pakistan’s two wins.

The top 11 full Members in the last edition in New Zealand and the five regional champions, who have qualified for the event, will also play warm-up matches from January 12-15 in Johannesburg and Pretoria.

Nigeria (Africa) make an appearance for the first time along with Japan (East Asia Pacific). They are joined by other regional qualifiers Canada (Americas), United Arab Emirates (Asia) and Scotland (Europe).