Juniors learn a lot in Pakistan: BD manager

ISLAMABAD: Touring Bangladesh under-16 team manager Hasibul Hussain Shanto has rated Pakistan as the country where young cricketers get better opportunities to learn than most of other cricket playing nations.

He said that the purpose of the under-16 outfit’s Pakistan visit is to prepare the back-up for future junior team.

As Bangladesh team prepares for first of the two three-day matches at the KRL Ground starting from Friday, Hasibul Hussain sees a golden opportunity for his young charges to stake a claim for future junior teams.

“Look these young players are the future of country and their real test will come in a two years time when majority of these will be available for selection for the Under-19 World Cup.

“Those playing January 2020 Junior World Cup would not be eligible for under-19 team, so these are to provide the back-up. It gives your cricket required strength and pool of players that go on to help you in future.”

The 1999 World Cup team member Hasibul Hussain has lot of experience of playing in Pakistan. “Look I have the experience of playing in all the major cities of Pakistan and I believe that a youngster have better chances of learning the art of the game than most of other countries. Here you can get all types of wickets and playing conditions which is very important for the learning process.”

Commenting on the overall standard of cricket in Bangladesh, he said that standard at the junior level was not so high these days.“I have to admit that we are struggling to get good internationally recognised batsmen at back-up after the top tier that is already there playing for the country. Some good pacers and spinners are there at every level. Even the under-16 team we are carrying have some good spinners and pacers.

“Batting has been our weak point and we are trying to overcome that. We are taking this tour as an effort to work on some talent we are carrying.” The BD team manager praised Pakistan’s hospitality and playing environments here. “I have been here many times before and I know that the cricket playing environments are second to none in Pakistan. I am thankful to all, including the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), for providing us with such a wonderful setting for the game.”

He hoped that the exchanges between the two countries’ cricket would continue. “Look under-16 team is here; our women are in Pakistan too. We are also planning to have a full tour of Pakistan for the World Test Championship next year,” he said.