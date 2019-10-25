close
Fri Oct 25, 2019
AFP
October 25, 2019

Pompeo vows support for new independent Ukraine church

World

AFP
October 25, 2019

WASHINGTON: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has vowed US support for Ukraine's new independent Orthodox church following its split with Russia in a meeting with its leader, officials said Thursday.

Pompeo on Wednesday held a closed-door meeting with Metropolitan Yepifaniy, who was enthroned in February after the Ukrainian Orthodox Church broke its three-century relationship with Moscow. Pompeo congratulated Yepifaniy and the two "shared their concerns about abuses against religious freedom in Russia-occupied Crimea and Russia-controlled parts of the Donbass," the State Department said.

