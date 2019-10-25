UK police search properties after 39 found dead in truck

LONDON: British police have searched properties in Northern Ireland hours after launching a major murder investigation into the discovery of 39 dead bodies inside a truck at an industrial park near London.

Officers raided two addresses late Wednesday in County Armagh, which are believed to be linked to the truck driver, a 25-year-old man from the UK-ruled province, according to multiple reports.

Investigators have said the man, named in the media as Mo Robinson from the Northern Irish town of Portadown, was arrested on suspicion of murder and remained in custody on Thursday.

The dozens of corpses were found in the early hours of Wednesday in a refrigerated truck container at an industrial park in Grays, east of London, triggering shock and outrage in Britain.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson described it as "unimaginable tragedy".

With the help of immigration officials, the local Essex Police force is leading the biggest murder probe in Britain since the 2005 terrorist attacks in London that killed 52 victims.

Deputy chief constable Pippa Mills told reporters Wednesday the first priority was identifying the victims, thought to be 38 adults and one teenager.

"It´s absolutely imperative that the operation is conducted with the utmost respect for the 39 people who´ve lost their lives," she said, adding it would be "a lengthy enquiry". Forensic investigators could be seen working by the truck throughout Wednesday.

It was later moved to a "secure location" nearby, "so the bodies can be recovered whilst preserving the dignity of the victims," Mills said.

Essex Police said the container section of the vehicle came by ferry from the Belgian port of Zeebrugge into Purfleet, close to Grays on the River Thames estuary, a crossing that takes nine to 12 hours.