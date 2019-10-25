Four dead in protests against Ethiopian PM Abiy

ADDIS ABABA: At least four people have been killed and dozens injured in protests in Ethiopia against Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, hospital and police sources said Thursday.

Tensions remained high in parts of the country after supporters of a high-profile opposition activist took to the streets Wednesday, burning tyres and blocking roads following rumours of his mistreatment by state forces.

Jawar Mohammed, a member of the Oromo ethnic group who has been a public critic of Abiy, had accused security forces of trying to orchestrate an attack against him.

In a press conference Thursday flanked by opposition MPs, Jawar appealed for calm while accusing the authorities of stoking instability. "In a way which is dangerous and endangers the country, the federal police have attempted to carry out a major crime," he said in Addis Ababa, the capital.

"For the police, who are trying to test us, I think they got a good answer. Our people have proven that it is impossible to intimidate them." Police had denied reports that Jawar´s security detail was being removed to leave the popular and outspoken figure vulnerable to attack. But for a second day running his supporters gathered in large numbers outside his residence after standing guard throughout the night, witnesses told AFP.

"All the people are at his house. People came even from outside Addis just to protect him. I walked eight kilometres (five miles) to get here. We are suspicious of the federal police," said Ousman Abdulahi, one of Jawar´s supporters.

Four people were killed in Wednesday´s clashes in Oromia, one of nine regions in the ethnically diverse country, hospital and police sources said.