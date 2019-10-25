Media literacy workshop

Islamabad :Keeping in view the spread of information from various sources, including social and other media, speakers at a training workshop stressed the need for media literacy among all news consumers in order to enable them to access and analyse information.

They said media literacy was very important consumers as many of whom had little experience in learning how to locate, evaluate, and critically analyse the information they consumed.

The event titled 'Tools for Media Information Literacy' was organised by Individualland Pakistan and Information for All at the Pakistan Scientific and Technological Information Centre (PASTIC) here.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Akram Sheikh, Director General PASTIC-IFA, said media literacy made media consumers aware of their media environments and increase critical thinking about media’s constructions of reality.

Briefing the participants about United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO’s) MIL work in Pakistan, UNESCO’s representative in Pakistan Vibeke Jensen said her organisation had been working with various local stakeholders to promote MIL in the country.