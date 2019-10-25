close
Fri Oct 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 25, 2019

Media literacy workshop

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
October 25, 2019

Islamabad :Keeping in view the spread of information from various sources, including social and other media, speakers at a training workshop stressed the need for media literacy among all news consumers in order to enable them to access and analyse information.

They said media literacy was very important consumers as many of whom had little experience in learning how to locate, evaluate, and critically analyse the information they consumed.

The event titled 'Tools for Media Information Literacy' was organised by Individualland Pakistan and Information for All at the Pakistan Scientific and Technological Information Centre (PASTIC) here.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Akram Sheikh, Director General PASTIC-IFA, said media literacy made media consumers aware of their media environments and increase critical thinking about media’s constructions of reality.

Briefing the participants about United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO’s) MIL work in Pakistan, UNESCO’s representative in Pakistan Vibeke Jensen said her organisation had been working with various local stakeholders to promote MIL in the country.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad